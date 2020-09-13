-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, J.J. Spaun makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Spaun finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, J.J. Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Spaun's 102 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Spaun had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
