J.B. Holmes shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
Highlights
J.B. Holmes uses nice approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes lands his 116-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.
Holmes got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Holmes's 94 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Holmes hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Holmes to even for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Holmes hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
