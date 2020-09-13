  • J.B. Holmes shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes lands his 116-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    J.B. Holmes uses nice approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

