-
-
Isaiah Salinda shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Isaiah Salinda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Salinda finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Percy, Brian Stuard, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez, Ricky Barnes, Kristoffer Ventura, D.J. Trahan, and Tom Hoge are tied for 5th at 15 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Salinda his second shot was a drop and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Salinda hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 fourth. This moved Salinda to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Salinda's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Salinda's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.