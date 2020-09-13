In his final round at the Safeway Open, Hudson Swafford hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Swafford finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

Hudson Swafford got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hudson Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Swafford got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Swafford hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Swafford hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Swafford's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.