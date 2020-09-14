  • Harry Higgs shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Harry Higgs hits his 235-yard second shot from the rough 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs’ incredible second leads to eagle at Safeway Open

