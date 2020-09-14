In his final round at the Safeway Open, Harry Higgs hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day in 2nd at 19 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Higgs's 140 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Higgs's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgs hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.