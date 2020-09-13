Harold Varner III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 20th at 13 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Sahith Theegala, Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, Nelson Ledesma, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, Michael Gligic, Ricky Barnes, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, and Tom Hoge are tied for 7th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Harold Varner III had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Varner III's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Varner III's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Varner III had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 191 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Varner III's 127 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 5 under for the round.

Varner III missed the green on his first shot on the 189-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 3 yards for birdie. This moved Varner III to 6 under for the round.