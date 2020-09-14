Emiliano Grillo hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 29th at 13 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Grillo's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Grillo hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Grillo's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.