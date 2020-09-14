-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Doug Ghim makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Ghim's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ghim's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ghim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to even-par for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
