In his final round at the Safeway Open, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Redman finished his round in 1st at 18 under; Cameron Percy and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and D.J. Trahan, Stewart Cink, Tom Hoge, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Streelman, Ricky Barnes, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Doc Redman's 116 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Redman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Redman hit his 79 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

Redman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Redman to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Redman's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 6 under for the round.

Redman stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 189-yard par-3 15th. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 7 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 9 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Redman to 10 under for the round.