In his final round at the Safeway Open, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Hearn's 143 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Hearn hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hearn's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hearn had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hearn got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hearn to 3 under for the round.