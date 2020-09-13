  • David Hearn shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, David Hearn makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    David Hearn birdies No. 17 in Round 4 at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, David Hearn makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.