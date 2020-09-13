-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
D.J. Trahan makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, D.J. Trahan makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, D.J. Trahan hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Trahan's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.