Chez Reavie hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; and Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under.

After a 238 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Chez Reavie chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.

At the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Reavie reached the green in 4 and rolled a 34-foot putt saving par. This put Reavie at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Reavie had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

Reavie missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 101 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Reavie hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Reavie's 110 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Reavie's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 6 under for the round.