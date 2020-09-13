-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
Highlights
Chesson Hadley birdies No. 3 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Chesson Hadley makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 9th at 15 under; Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs is in 4th at 17 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Chesson Hadley's 126 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hadley's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hadley's 134 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
