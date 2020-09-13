-
Charley Hoffman finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charley Hoffman birdies No. 9 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Charley Hoffman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 55th at 7 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, and Tom Hoge are tied for 7th at 14 under.
Hoffman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hoffman's 69 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
