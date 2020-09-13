In his final round at the Safeway Open, Charl Schwartzel hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 23rd at 14 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Charl Schwartzel's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schwartzel's 120 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Schwartzel's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.