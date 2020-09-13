In his final round at the Safeway Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 46th at 9 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 19 under; Sam Burns and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Harry Higgs is in 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 113 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ortiz to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Ortiz had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ortiz's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Ortiz's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Ortiz got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ortiz's tee shot went 162 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

Ortiz got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ortiz to 2 over for the round.