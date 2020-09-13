In his final round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Percy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 23rd at 14 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.

At the 538-yard fifth hole par-5, Percy hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Percy to 4 over for the day.

After a 296 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Percy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Percy to 5 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Percy's 98 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Percy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Percy to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 over for the round.