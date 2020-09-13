In his final round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Davis hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Davis finished his round tied for 28th at 12 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Stewart Cink, Doc Redman, Tom Hoge, Xinjun Zhang, Sahith Theegala, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, Nelson Ledesma, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Michael Gligic, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 8th at 14 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Cameron Davis's 99 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

Davis had a fantastic chip-in on the 212-yard par-3 seventh. His his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Davis had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Davis to 5 under for the round.