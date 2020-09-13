C.T. Pan hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Pan's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Pan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Pan had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.