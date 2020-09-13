In his final round at the Safeway Open, Bud Cauley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 18 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 9th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 19 under; Sam Burns and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 18 under; and Harry Higgs is in 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Cauley hit his 221 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Cauley's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Cauley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cauley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cauley at 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Cauley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Cauley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.