Brice Garnett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 66th at 4 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 5 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 6 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Garnett at 5 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Garnett hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to even for the round.