Brian Stuard shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Brian Stuard hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 18 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, and Doc Redman; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; and Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under.
At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Stuard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
