  • Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.