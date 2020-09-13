-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendan Steele makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 29th at 13 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Steele had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Steele got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to even for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
