  • Brandon Hagy shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy from the rough to set up birdie at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.