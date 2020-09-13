Brandon Hagy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 67th at 4 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hagy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hagy hit his 180 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hagy's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy's his approach went 52 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hagy chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hagy his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 100 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hagy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.