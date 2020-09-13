In his final round at the Safeway Open, Branden Grace hit 5 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his round tied for 26th at 13 under; Stewart Cink and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns is in 3rd at 17 under; and Harry Higgs, Xinjun Zhang, Pat Perez, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Branden Grace got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Branden Grace to 1 over for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Grace hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grace's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Grace got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to even for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Grace hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Grace's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.