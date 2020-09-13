Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 19th at 13 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, Brian Stuard, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Pat Perez, Kristoffer Ventura, and D.J. Trahan are tied for 6th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoag had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoag's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 5 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hoag's tee shot went 163 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

At the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hoag got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoag to 4 under for the round.