In his final round at the Safeway Open, Ben Taylor hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even-par for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.