  • Beau Hossler posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Beau Hossler makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Beau Hossler sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Beau Hossler makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.