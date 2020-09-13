-
Beau Hossler posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler sinks a 23-foot birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Beau Hossler makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
Beau Hossler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Hossler finished his round tied for 12th at 14 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Stewart Cink is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.
