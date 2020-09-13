In his final round at the Safeway Open, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Cook finished his round tied for 52nd at 8 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Austin Cook chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Austin Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cook reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cook's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Cook hit an approach shot from 81 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.