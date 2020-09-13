In his final round at the Safeway Open, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lahiri finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Sam Burns, Stewart Cink, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs is in 4th at 17 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Chez Reavie, Pat Perez, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 16 under.

At the 538-yard fifth hole par-5, Anirban Lahiri hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 2 over for the day.

On the par-4 sixth, Lahiri's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Lahiri's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lahiri's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.