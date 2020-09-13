-
Andy Zhang shoots 6-over 78 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andy Zhang spins it back to set up birdie on No. 9 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Andy Zhang makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
Andy Zhang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his round in 71st at 2 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 17 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, Ricky Barnes, and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and D.J. Trahan, Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman, Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, Xinjun Zhang, and Sam Burns are tied for 6th at 15 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Zhang had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 over for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Zhang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zhang to 3 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Zhang's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 4 over for the round.
Zhang got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zhang to 5 over for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Zhang to 6 over for the round.
