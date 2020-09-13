Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 33rd at 12 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Kristoffer Ventura, and Stewart Cink are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Putnam at 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Putnam hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.