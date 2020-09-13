Akshay Bhatia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Bhatia finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Bhatia missed the green on his first shot on the 212-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Bhatia missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Bhatia had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Bhatia's tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Bhatia hit his 96 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bhatia to 4 under for the round.