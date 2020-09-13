-
Adam Schenk finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
Highlights
Adam Schenk makes birdie on No. 1 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Adam Schenk hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 62nd at 6 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, and Tom Hoge are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Schenk's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
Schenk got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even-par for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Schenk had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Schenk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.
