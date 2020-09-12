  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang holes out from 103 yards to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Xinjun Zhang holes out for eagle at Safeway Open

