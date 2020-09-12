-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Highlights
Xinjun Zhang holes out for eagle at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang holes out from 103 yards to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 12th at 13 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Zhang's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Zhang had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Zhang's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
Zhang hit his drive to right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, he sank his approach from 103 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.
