In his third round at the Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 12th at 13 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Zhang's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Zhang had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Zhang's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Zhang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

Zhang hit his drive to right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, he sank his approach from 103 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.