In his third round at the Safeway Open, William McGirt hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; Sam Burns and Stewart Cink are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Russell Knox, Tim Wilkinson, and Brian Stuard are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Jason Dufner, Cameron Percy, Doug Ghim, J.J. Spaun, David Hearn, Kristoffer Ventura, Akshay Bhatia, and Kevin Streelman are tied for 9th at 12 under.

McGirt got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, McGirt's tee shot went 255 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, McGirt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McGirt to 4 over for the round.

McGirt got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 5 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McGirt hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McGirt chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 5 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, McGirt's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, McGirt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGirt to 5 over for the round.