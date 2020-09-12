In his third round at the Safeway Open, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gordon finished his round tied for 48th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Harry Higgs, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, Jason Dufner, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 5th at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Will Gordon's tee shot went 249 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Gordon to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gordon hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Gordon's 75 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gordon's tee shot went 178 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.