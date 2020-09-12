Vincent Whaley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Whaley finished his round tied for 6th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Vincent Whaley's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 22 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Whaley had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Whaley's 110 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Whaley's 112 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 6 under for the round.