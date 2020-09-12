Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoge finished his round tied for 18th at 12 under; James Hahn and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 14 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Tom Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hoge hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoge had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoge hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hoge's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hoge's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.