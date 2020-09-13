-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Tim Wilkinson in the third round at the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Tim Wilkinson jars 20-footer for birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 12th at 13 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the par-4 first, Tim Wilkinson's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tim Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Wilkinson had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wilkinson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Wilkinson's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wilkinson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.