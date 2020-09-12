Stewart Cink hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Cink finished his round tied for 3rd at 14 under with Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, Emiliano Grillo, Brian Stuard, and Russell Knox; Cameron Percy and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 1st at 15 under; and James Hahn, Sahith Theegala, Tim Wilkinson, Kevin Streelman, Pat Perez, and Ben Taylor are tied for 9th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Stewart Cink had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 240-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cink's 75 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 6 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 7 under for the round.