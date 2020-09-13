-
Si Woo Kim shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
Highlights
Si Woo Kim birdies No. 15 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Si Woo Kim makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 67th at 4 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Kim's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Kim had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.
At his first stroke on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kim went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the fairway bunker forcing him to work for his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the damaging hole. This moved Kim to 5 over for the day.
