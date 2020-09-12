-
-
Sepp Straka shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the Safeway Open
-
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 12, 2020
-
Highlights
Sepp Straka sinks eagle putt at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sepp Straka drains a 13-foot putt for eagle at the par-5 9th hole.
Sepp Straka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 18th at 12 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Straka to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Straka had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Straka chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Straka's 110 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.