Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 31st at 10 under; Harry Higgs is in 1st at 16 under; Sam Burns, Cameron Percy, and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and James Hahn, Russell Knox, Stewart Cink, Pat Perez, Emiliano Grillo, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Harrington got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Harrington had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Harrington chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Harrington's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Harrington's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.