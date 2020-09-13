  • Sam Burns shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Safeway Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.