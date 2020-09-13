-
Sam Burns shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sam Burns makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sam Burns makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Sam Burns hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under with Harry Higgs and Kristoffer Ventura; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 1 over for the round.
Burns got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Burns had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Burns chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Burns's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Burns's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
