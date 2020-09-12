Sahith Theegala hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his round tied for 2nd at 13 under with Harry Higgs; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 4th at 12 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sahith Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Theegala's 142 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 5 under for the round.

Theegala hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Theegala to 6 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 7 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 8 under for the round.