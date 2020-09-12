Ryan Blaum hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 59th at 6 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 1st at 15 under; Russell Knox and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Cameron Percy, Sam Burns, Sahith Theegala, James Hahn, Brian Stuard, Kevin Streelman, and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 4th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Blaum had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Blaum missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Blaum's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Blaum had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blaum to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Blaum got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blaum to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Blaum went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Blaum to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Blaum had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Blaum's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to even for the round.