  • Russell Knox putts well in round three of the Safeway Open

  • In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps Round 2 of the Safeway Open where Harry Higgs ended with an albatross from 230 yards out to card a 10-under 62. Sam Burns went low again with 9 birdies for his 65 and is solo leader by 2 shots, and Russell Knox, Cameron Percy & D.J. Trahan are in the hunt.
    The Takeaway

    Higgs ends with albatross, Burns leads by 2

    In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps Round 2 of the Safeway Open where Harry Higgs ended with an albatross from 230 yards out to card a 10-under 62. Sam Burns went low again with 9 birdies for his 65 and is solo leader by 2 shots, and Russell Knox, Cameron Percy & D.J. Trahan are in the hunt.