Russell Knox putts well in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Higgs ends with albatross, Burns leads by 2
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps Round 2 of the Safeway Open where Harry Higgs ended with an albatross from 230 yards out to card a 10-under 62. Sam Burns went low again with 9 birdies for his 65 and is solo leader by 2 shots, and Russell Knox, Cameron Percy & D.J. Trahan are in the hunt.
Russell Knox hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Knox finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under with Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, and Stewart Cink; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 15 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Russell Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.
