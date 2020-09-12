In his third round at the Safeway Open, Rob Oppenheim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 36th at 9 under; James Hahn and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Harry Higgs, Cameron Percy, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Sam Burns, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 6th at 14 under.

Oppenheim got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Oppenheim's 94 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Oppenheim chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Oppenheim to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Oppenheim hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Oppenheim at 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Oppenheim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Oppenheim to 1 over for the round.