Ricky Barnes shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Safeway Open
September 12, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Safeway Open, Ricky Barnes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament.
After a 264 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Barnes's 97 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
